epa09392031 An undated handout photo made available by the Ministry of Nature Protection of Yakutia, shows a fire fighter extinguishing with the wildfire in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Russia, issued 03 August 2021. According to the operational data of Russian Emergency ministry, 171 wildfires are active on the territory of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). 2423 people and 409 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing forest fires in Yakutia. EPA-EFE/MINISTRY OF NATURE PROTECTION OF YAKUTIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES