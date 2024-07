ZIGONG, July 18, 2024 -- This photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows firefighting vehicles at the site of a department store fire in Zigong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The rescue operation at the site of the department store fire in Zigong City was completed as of 3 a.m. on Thursday, according to the local fire and rescue headquarters. A total of 16 people have been killed, and there are no longer any trapped individuals. The fire in the 14-story building, located in a high-tech zone in the city, was reported at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and there was a significant amount of thick smoke at the scene. According to preliminary investigations, the fire was caused by construction work.,Image: 890448578, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no