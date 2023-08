04 August 2023, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hemer: Firefighters are on duty at a clinic. Four people were seriously injured and 15 people slightly injured in a room fire at a clinic in Hemer (Märkischer Kreis). According to the police, a fire had broken out in a patient's room on Friday night for reasons that have not yet been explained. The hospital staff quickly began to evacuate the rooms, said a spokeswoman for the police. Photo: Alex Talash/dpa,Image: 794143435, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: GERMANY OUT No data!, Model Release: no