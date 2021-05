Ferrari Press Agency Ref 11954 Maldives 1 13/07/2020 See Ferrari text Picture MUST credit : Lux* A stunning new holiday destination in the Maldives that brings penthouse living to the beach.The Lux* North Male Atoll, breaks the mould in accommodation for a tropical Indian Ocean paradise.It starts accepting its first guests from July 15 with rigorous coronavirus precautions all in place.The is described as more Art Deco Miami glamour than the usual castaway village.Singapore-based group Miaja which designed the properties too inspiration from superyachts.The aim was a look that made the most of the naturally stunning island paradise, combined with ultra-modern elegant interiors with a distinct South Beach vibe.It has 67 villas situated either on the beach or over the lagoon and offer huge living spaces, including king-size beds, private sitting rooms, standalone bathtubs in sprawling bathrooms and even outdoor showers.All have a private rooftop deck five metres above the lagoon.Guests various tantalising options - to enjoy spa treatments while gazing at the stars, big-screen cinema nights and romantic in-villa dining with stunning panoramic view. Villa prices start at £925 GBP / €1,030 euros a night for two.But guests who would prefer the entire island to themselves can have an exclusive buyout of the resort for a three night package costing $180,000 USD / €158,620 euros OPS: Lux* North Male Atoll resort in the Maldives.West jetty woth over water accommodation Picture supplied by Ferrari