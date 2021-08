INTERVIU. Oana Popescu, analist geopolitic: „Dezastrul umanitar din Afganistan e vina administrației Biden”

epa02434827 An U.S. army soldier of NATO's International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) distributes goods to pupils of a school in Kunduz, Afghanistan, 07 November 2010. Afghanistan is undertaking an education program to provide schooling to hundreds of thousands of Afghans who were prevented from attending schools under the Taliban regime. UNESCO estimates that only 51.9 per cent of Afghan men over the age of 15 and a mere 21.9 percent of women in the same age group can read and write. EPA/NAWEED HAQJOO