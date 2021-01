Since December 6th Italy is newly in lockdown for the Covid-19 emergency. Prime Minister Mr Giuseppe Conte designed three different areas: red, orange and yellow as for the gravity of virus spread, Piedmont Lombardia, Valle d'Aosta and Calabria are in red zone. So the national health care decided to increase the number of people tested introducing the drive-in test center. Here's in the picture one site in the suburbs of Turin. Turin (Italy), on December 7, 2020. Photo by Marco Piovanotto/ABACAPRESS.COM