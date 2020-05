epa08373960 Iranians wearing face masks and protective gloves go shopping at Tehran's grand bazaar in Tehran, Iran, 20 April 2020. Reports state Iranian government allowed the reopening of the bazaar and some small low-risk businesses in Iran while popular places and restaurants, beauty shops, parks, cinema and people attractions will remain closed. Iran is one of the most affected countries by the COVID-19 disease where more than 5,000 people have died. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH