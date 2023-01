epa10215950 Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) with Head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin (2-R), Head of the Luhansk People's Republic Leonid Pasechnik (R), Head of the Zaporozhye Region Yevhen Balitsky (2-L), Head of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo (L) celebrate during a ceremony to sign treaties on new territories' accession to Russia at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, 30 September 2022. From 23 to 27 September, residents of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics as well as the Russian-controlled areas of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine voted in a so-called 'referendum' to join the Russian Federation. EPA-EFE/GRIGORY SYSOEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT