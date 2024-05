Helicopter Wreckage in Iranian President Incident, After finding the remains of the helicopter in which President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Friday Prayers imam Ayatollah Al-e Hashem, East Azarbaijan governor general Malek Rahmati, Raisi's bodyguard and the pilot have all been killed in the helicopter crash. the commander of the East Azerbaijan Guardian Corps has reported that some of the bodies are charred and cannot be identified. Iran, May 20, 2024. Iran's President Raisi Killed In Helicopter Crash, unknown - 20 May 2024,Image: 874713724, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no