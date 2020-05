epa03046931 An Iranian navy warship test fires a new long range missile (Mehrab) during the Iranian navy military exercise on the Sea of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, 01 January 2012. Amid a verbal row with the United States over blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil shipping route, Iran on Saturday started testing long range missiles in the Persian Gulf. Fars news agency reported that on the final phase of navy maneuvers in the Persian Gulf, several long-range missiles were tested. The maneuver has been overshadowed by a verbal row between Iran and the US over an Iranian threat to close the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, through which 40 per cent of the world?s ship-borne crude is passed. EPA/EBRAHIM NOROOZI