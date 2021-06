epa08981750 Medical staff treating coronavirus patients at the ICU department at Ziv Hospital, in the northern city of Zefat, 02 February 2021. According to Israeli health ministry the official death toll now stands at 4,816. Israel is one of the first countries to have received vaccines and has so far vaccinated over three million of its around nine million citizens with the first dose of the coronavirus and two million have been given the second dose. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI