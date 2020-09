Președintele Braziliei, Jair Bolsonaro, este acuzat că a făcut din pandemia de coronavirus “o armă de distrugere în masă”

epa08624889 The President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro participates in a launching ceremony of the Casa Verde e Amarela Program, at the Palacio do Planalto, in Brasilia, Brazil, 25 August 2020. Bolsonaro, presented on 25 August a new program for the construction of popular homes, which aims to benefit about 1.6 million families in the next two years. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves