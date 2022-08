US President Joe Biden (C), alongside Vice President Kamala Harris (L), Swedish Ambassador to the US Karin Ulrika Olofsdotter (R), signs the Instruments of Ratification for the Accession Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty (NATO) for Finland and Sweden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 09 August 2022. The two Nordic countries are seeking to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO