epa09976165 A woman cries as she hugs a child, during a community gathering at the Uvadle County Fairplex, following a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 25 May 2022. According to Texas officials, at least 19 children and two adults were killed in the shooting on 24 May. The eighteen-year-old gunman was killed by responding officers. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY