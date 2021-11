epa09550909 Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's partner Stella Moris (R) departs the High Court in London, Britain 28 October 2021. Julian Assange is facing extradition to the United States over the publication of secrets relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. The US government is appealing against a British judge's decision to block the extradition of WikiLeaks founder to face trial for publishing military secrets. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN