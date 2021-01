Libyan asylum seeker Khairi Saad­allah, 25, who is said to have attacked a group of men, stabbing several people at Reading's Forbury Gardens, killing three people. Joe Ritchie-Bennett, is the second victim of the suspected terror attack in Reading on Saturday to be named of the three people who were murdered. American Mr Ritchie-Bennett had lived in the UK for 15 years. His father confirmed his death to US TV network CBS. Teacher James Furlong and one other person also died. Khairi Saad­allah attacked a group of men, stabbing several people at Reading's Forbury Gardens, to which police were called at about 7pm. He is said to have carried out a lone attack shouting "unintelligible words" and was rugby-tackled to the ground by police and arrested shortly after the attack. Saadallah, from Reading and was arrested initially on suspicion of murder. He was later re-arrested on Sunday under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000. Police have the power to detain him without charge for up to 14 days. Saadallah is reported to have been known to M15 and was released from prison just 16 days ago. He is said to have been 'a tacking timeboms' who wanted to travel to Syria to fight and was on medication for post traumatic stress and a suspected personality disorder before his release. Khairi Saad­allah is pictured here on an "open" Facebook page. Reading Terror Attack, UK - 22 Jun 2020,Image: 534853220, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Rex Features Ltd. do not claim any Copyright or License of the attached image, Model Release: no