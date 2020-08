epa08566577 A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea convened an emergency enlarged meeting in the office building of the Central Committee of the WPK on 25 July 2020 to discuss the dangerous situation in the border cirty of Kaesong that according to KCNA may 'lead to a deadly and destructive disaster'. North Korean authorities have imposed a lock-down on the city of Kaeson after according to KCNA a North Korean defector crossed the border back to North Korea last week from South Korea and displayed Covid-19 symptoms. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY