epa09536086 Romania's President Klaus Iohannis delivers a speech shortly after Defense Minister Ciuca was nominated to form a new cabinet, in Bucharest, Romania, 21 October 2021. Following the collapse of the Citu cabinet on 05 October 2021 due to a no-confidence vote in parliament, and the failure of nominated premier Ciolos to pass his cabinet trough a confidence vote on 20 October, Ciuca was nominated as Prime Minister by Romania's President. Ciuca must pass his cabinet through the parliament procedures, in order to be validated. Nicolae Ionel Ciuca, 54, now acting Defense Minister, is a Romanian politician and retired general of the Romanian Army, who served in Iraq war as Chief of Staff of Romanian forces, and, for a short term, he was leading a caretaker government in December 2020. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT