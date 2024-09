RUDNICA, SERBIA - SEPTEMBER 6: Protesters who began a protest and partial blockade at the Jarinje border crossing between Serbia and Kosovo carry a banner outlining nine demands, which include the withdrawal of Kosovo police from northern Kosovo and the reopening of Serbian institutions that had been shut down in the region in Rudnica, Serbia on September 06, 2024. The demonstration, announced in advance, saw a small group of citizens, representing local associations, block the road between Rudnica and Jarinje. The demonstrators are allowing emergency vehicles and cars with Serbian license plates to pass through. However, they have stated that vehicles and citizens of Kosovo with documents issued by Pristina will not be permitted to cross. Aleksandar Niciforovic / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM,Image: 905367949, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no