epa06570367 Laura Codruta Kovesi, chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (DNA), looks on during the DNA Annual Balance conference held at the Military House, in Bucharest, Romania, 28 February 2018 Romania's Justice Minister Tudorel Toader in a press conference in Bucharest onv22 February 2018 demanded the dismissal of the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (DNA), prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi. Romania in the last years struggled heavily to combat corruption, and the DNA is one of the main institutions in the fight against it. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT