DERNA, LIBYA - SEPTEMBER 12: A view of devastation in disaster zones after the floods caused by the Storm Daniel ravaged the region in Derna, Libya on September 12, 2023. The death toll from devastating floods in Libya's eastern city of Derna has risen to 5,300 and thousands of people are still missing, the country's official news agency reported on Tuesday. Abdullah Mohammed Bonja / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM