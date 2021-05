epa04237989 (L-R) Pastor Gregor Hohberg, Rabby Tovia Ben-Chorin and Imam Kadir Sanci smile at the Petriplatz in Berlin, Germany, 03 June 2014. A sacred building 'House of One' will be built there in 2015 which will house a synagogue, church and a mosque. A common central room will be a meeting place for discussions. Donations are being collected by selling bricks at a value of ten euros a piece. EPA/PAUL ZINKEN