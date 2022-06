epa09992240 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivering an address via video conference to Luxembourg's members of parliament in the Chamber of Deputies, in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 02 June 2022. While addressing the Luxembourg parliament, Zelensky said that as of 02 June, about 20 percent of Ukraine is under the control of Russia. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES