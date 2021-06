epa07420438 Laura Codruta Kovesi (C), 45, former chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (DNA), holds a red rose flower, received as gift from supporters, as she exits the building after a hearing at the Special Investigative Section for Prosecutors headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, 07 March 2019. Kovesi, who is running for the post of European Chief Prosecutor, was questioned for about 5 hours at the Special Investigative Section for Prosecutors. At the exit, she made a series of statements, accusing an illegal procedure and accusing a harassment campaign from the head of the institution. National media stated that after the Romanian administration decided to block Kovesi's application, the European Commission reacted by stating that prosecutors running for the position of European Chief Prosecutor shall be treated fairly. Kovesi said she was informed about the allegations formed by the Special Investigative Section for Prosecutors. Romania in the last years struggled to combat corruption, and the DNA was one of the main institutions in the fight, under Kovesi command. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT