Traffic resumes at Nice Airport, France, on 15 December 2020. At Nice Côte d'Azur airport, a net increase in traffic is nevertheless expected. "Between Christmas and New Year's Day, we're going to double the number of movements per day," says a spokesman. But with 75 rotations per day, the platform will be far from its usual activity during this period, which exceeds 150 arrivals. This year, traffic in Nice should peak at around 4.5 million passengers, three times less than in 2019. Photo by Lionel Urman/ABACAPRESS.COM