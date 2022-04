An image of installations at Latvijas Gaze?s vast natural gas storage facility Incukalns in Murjani, Latvia, 05 October 2007. While Ukraine and Russia remain at loggerheads 08 January 2009 over gas supplies and many European states feel the chill as a result, the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been able to watch from the sidelines in relative comfort despite sub-zero temperatures with their own gas supplies unaffected. Despite being former Soviet states like Ukraine, the Baltics receive their gas via different routes, enabling them to avoid the disrupted supplies encountered elsewhere. Latvijas Gaze?s vast Incukalns storage facility, located half an hour?s drive from the capital, Riga, also supplies gas to Lithuania, Estonia and even parts of Russia itself. EPA/VALDA KALNINA EPA/VALDA KALNINA