epa10122497 Ukrainian rescuers inspect a shelling hole on the roof of a residential building after a shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 15 August 2022 amid Russia's military invasion. Five people were injured in a result of the shelling, the Ukrainian Rescue Service has reported. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/VASILIY ZHLOBSKY