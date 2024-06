Handout photo shows Ukraine's President Zelensky during the European Council Summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on June 27, 2024. Zelensky was visiting Brussels, days after the EU said it was opening formal membership negotiations with Kyiv, where he will meet some of Ukraine's staunchest supporters in the face of the Russian invasion. "We will sign three security agreements, including one with the EU as a whole," Zelensky said in a post on X. "For the first time, this agreement will enshrine the commitment of all 27 Member States to provide Ukraine with extensive support, regardless of any internal institutional changes," he said.,Image: 885433526, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** HANDOUT image or SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE or FILMSTILL for EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * Please note: Fees charged by Profimedia are for the Profimedia's services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Profimedia does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Profimedia and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Profimedia arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. Profimedia does not claim any copyright or license in the attached materials. Any downloading fees charged by Profimedia are for Profimedia's services only. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no