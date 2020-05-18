De Elena Petre,

În urmă cu câteva săptămâni, parcul din cartierul Brooklyn a fost extrem de aglomerat, iar oamenii făceau plajă pe iarbă, fără să respecte deloc distanța de aproape 2 metri recomandată de autoritățile americane.

Acum a fost găsită o soluție, astfel încât oamenii se poată bucura de vreme, dar fără să încalce regulile.

Foto: Profimedia

Pe gazon au fost desenate cercuri albe, în care oamenii pot sta fie să facă sport, fie să citească sau să se bucure de soare.

Foto: Profimedia

