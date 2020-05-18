People are seen practising social distancing in white circles in Domino Park, during the Covid-19 pandemic on May 17, 2020 the in Brooklyn borough of New York City. New York City during the Corona virus pandemic (COVID- (19), New York, USA - 17 May 2020, Image: 520158329, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Vanessa Carvalho / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia