În urmă cu câteva săptămâni, parcul din cartierul Brooklyn a fost extrem de aglomerat, iar oamenii făceau plajă pe iarbă, fără să respecte deloc distanța de aproape 2 metri recomandată de autoritățile americane.
Acum a fost găsită o soluție, astfel încât oamenii se poată bucura de vreme, dar fără să încalce regulile.
Pe gazon au fost desenate cercuri albe, în care oamenii pot sta fie să facă sport, fie să citească sau să se bucure de soare.
Theyve made little round human parking spots in Domino Park in Brooklyn! (This park is often the poster child for social distancing fácil). pic.twitter.com/VJzZ0WAdeT— Jennifer 8. Lee (@jenny8lee) May 15, 2020
Foto: Profimedia