epaselect epa08195157 Romania's Prime Minister Ludovic Orban attends a no-confidence vote, held at Parliament Palace in Bucharest, Romania, 05 February 2020.The opposition parties pushed and passed a no-confidence vote against rulling National Liberal Party (PNL). The censure motion passed with 261 votes, 28 more than a minimum of 233 needed. According to the constitution, if a Cabinet is dismissed by a no-confidence vote in Parliament, it remains in office to manage the current public affairs, but without promoting new policies, adopting ordinances or initiating draft laws, until the new ministers will swear in. EPA-EFE/BOGDAN CRISTEL