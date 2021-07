epa09050633 (FILE) An Airbus A320-300 aircraft 'Dorsten' of German flag carrier Lufthansa parks on a closed runway at the international airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 21 December 2020 (reissued 04 March 2021). Lufthansa Group in a statement on 04 March 2021 reported a 5.5 billion euro operating loss in 2020, mostly due to the ongoing coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK