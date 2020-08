epa08606987 Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko addresses his supporters during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, 16 August 2020. Long-time President Lukashenko is under mounting pressure after unrest erupted in Belarus over alleged poll-rigging and police violence at protests following election results claiming that he had won a landslide victory in the 09 August elections. As unrest continued in the country as of 15 August, Lukashenko sought the help of Russian President Vladimir Putin asking assistance in the event of external military threats to Belarus, media reported. Opposition leader Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania after rejecting the election results she claimed was rigged. Following the deathly crackdown on protesters, EU foreign ministers, during a video conference in Brussels on 14 August, approved sanctions against responsible officials in Belarus. EPA-EFE/YAUHEN YERCHAK