epa10310776 President of the European People's Party (EPP) Manfred Weber speaks during the first day of the Political Assembly of the European People's Party in Lisbon, Portugal, 17 November 2022. The EPP Political Assembly is organized by the European People's Party (EPP), the political family of the Christian Democrats in Europe, and takes place in Lisbon from 17 to 18 November 2022. EPA-EFE/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA