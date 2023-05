epa06829817 A Greek flag flies between the statues of Greek ancient gods, Athina (L) and Apollo (R), in Athens, Greece, 22 June 2018. The Eurogroup ministers reached an agreement in principle on the size of the last loan tranche to Greece and debt relief measure, early on Friday morning. Eurogroup ministers agreed that the final loan tranche to Greece will total 15 billion euros. In addition a ten-year extension was granted for the repayment of EFSF loans, with a ten-year grace period. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU