Germany, Freiburg - March 29, 2020.Coronavirus covid 19 economic consequences. Thousands of German farmers faced with the threat that their agricultural crops may be left rotting in the fields because of a serious shortage of seasonal workers.Asparagus and strawberry growers in southern Germany, fear ruin due to the coronavirus emergency as they have a lack of usual harvest helpers from Poland and Romania..File photo shows seasonal labourers from Romania at work during the asparagus harvest period in Bad Krozingen by Freiburg im Breisgau..Bad Krozingen (Credit Image: © Antonio Pisacreta/Ropi via ZUMA Press)