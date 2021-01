Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared at the Rene-Muret hospital in Sevran, on the outskirts of Paris, on December 27, 2020, as France begins its first vaccinations. - A 78-year-old woman was the first person to receive a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in France against Covid-19, as countries of the European Union began a vaccine rollout. Photo by Thomas Samson /Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM