epa04932417 A female police officer stands on the Hungarian side of the barb-wired fence at the closed railway border crossing between Serbia and Hungary, near Horgos, Serbia, 15 September 2015. Hungary declared a state of emergency in two counties along its border with Serbia, after it used a boxcar fitted with razor wire to block a major entry point there. Declaring the state of emergency paves the way for parliament to allow the army to reinforce police along the border, as new measures to crackdown on refugees go into effect. EPA/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC