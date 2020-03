Sarbatorirea Zilei Maghiarilor de Pretutindeni la Targu Secuiesc, duminica, 15 martie 2015.__***Several hundred ethnic Hungarians marched, Sunday, March 15, 2015, in Targu Secuiesc (224 Km. N of Bucharest) streets, waving Hungarian flags and symbols of the ancient lands of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, celebrating like every year, the Day of All Hungarians.