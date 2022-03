Abandoned strollers are pictured under a destroyed bridge as people flee the city of Irpin, west of Kyiv, on March 7, 2022. Russian forces pummelled Ukrainian cities from the air, land and sea on Monday, with warnings they were preparing for an assault on the capital Kyiv, as terrified civilians failed for a second day to escape besieged Mariupol.,Image: 666822026, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia