epa08319675 A doctor at the polyclinic Klinicare performs an x-ray of the lungs of a potential patient with COVID-19 in Brussels, Belgium, 24 March 2020. In order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, Belgium has implemented confinement guidelines for the public, which are set to stay in place until 05 April 2020. Only supermarkets and essential trade can remain operational. More than 4,000 cases of people infected with Covid-19 have been registered in the country, with over 120 deaths. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ