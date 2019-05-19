Ducii de Sussex și-au bucurat fanii pe Instagram cu câteva imagini nemaivăzute până acum de la nunta lor de anul trecut. Prinţul Harry şi fosta actriţă americană Meghan Markle s-au căsătorit pe 19 mai 2018, după o relaţie de doi ani. Nunta lor a fost unul dintre cele mai mediatizate evenimente din lume.
Videoclipul este însoțit de un mesaj dedicat cuplului regal. De asemenea, colecția de fotografii este acompaniată de melodia „This Little Light of Mine” interpretată de corul prezent la ceremonia de anul trecut.
Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St Georges Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song ”This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)
Meghan Markle a născut, pe 6 mai, un băiat. Primul copil al Ducilor de Sussex este al șaptelea în ordinea succesiunii la tronul Marii Britanii și a primit numele de Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
FOTO și VIDEO | Primele imagini cu bebelușul lui Meghan Markle și al Prințului Harry
