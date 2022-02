The Observatory of Social Debt of the Argentine Catholic University prepared a report on the socioeconomic scenario in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. The already aggravated economic crisis was added to the quarantine and during 2020 poverty climbed to 44.2%, several points above the 40.8% of the previous year. Homelessness stood at 10.1%..However, a worrying index is the poverty of children and young people up to the age of 17, which reaches 64%. They are 6 out of 10 children. Homelessness reaches 16% in this age range. It is the highest figure in the last 10 years and well above the average..Left-wing social organizations carried out a mobilization after leaving a request with the Ministry of Social Development demanding an increase in the fees and amounts of social plans, aid for dining rooms, a food bag for the end of the year and the construction of housing for the unemployed , among other demands..Some carried banners calling for ''Genuine Work'', ''Decent Housing'', ''A Christmas Without Hunger'' and the ''End of Economic Adjustment. Credit Image: Roberto Almeida Aveledo/ZUMA Wire Pictured: GV,General View,Image: 573804085, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -ARG, -BEL, -CHN, -CZE, -FIN, -FRA, -HUN, -JPN, -MEX, -NLD, -NOR, -PER, -PRT, -SVN, -SWE, -CHE, -TWN, -GBR, Model Release: no, Pictured: GV,, Credit line: Profimedia