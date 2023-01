epa10386198 A handout photo made available by Vatican Media shows faithful paying their respects to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (Joseph Ratzinger) whose body lies in state in the Saint Peter's Basilica for public viewing, Vatican City, 02 January 2023. Former Pope Benedict XVI died on 31 December at his Vatican residence, aged 95. For three days, starting from 02 January, the body will lay in state in St Peter's Basilica until the funeral on 05 January. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES