epa08442389 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus march near the Forbidden City during a plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 25 May 2020. The NPC runs alongside the annual plenary meetings of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), together known as 'Lianghui' or 'Two Meetings'. This year the two major political meetings initially planned to be held in March were postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG / POOL