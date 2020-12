epa08865678 Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) officers show rupiah and US dollar bills inside suitcases confiscated from suspects on a raid during a press conference pertaining to a corruption case over the government's COVID-19 pandemic aid distributions, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 06 December 2020. The Indonesian anti-corruption commission arrested Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara and several other officials for allegedly receiving millions of dollars in a bribery case related to COVID-19 aid for poor people. EPA-EFE/STR