The Brazilian Minister of the Environment Ricardo Salles speaks with the press after leaving the event 'Path to the sustainable development of the solid waste industry in Brazil', in Brasilia, Brazil, 19 May 2021. The Brazilian Federal Police began an operation on 19 May in several cities of the country to determine the degree of participation of the Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles, and other environmental authorities in a scheme for the illegal export of wood to Europe and the United States. EPA-EFE/,Image: 611582531, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia