epa07624182 Michal Wos signs documents after President Duda appointed him for the post of new humanitarian affairs minister at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, 04 June 2019. Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party reshuffled many of its senior ministers on 04 June 2019, in the aftermath of the last month's European Parliament election. EPA-EFE/LESZEK SZYMANSKI POLAND OUT