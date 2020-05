epa08434625 Bolivian police guard the hitherto acting Minister of Health of Bolivia, Marcelo Navajas (C), who was arrested by authorities in a case of alleged corruption, after which he was dismissed, in the framework of the investigation of a purchase with surcharge in Spain for hospital respirators in La Paz, Bolivia, 20 May 2020. Navajas was taken to testify before the Special Force to Fight Crime in La Paz. EPA-EFE/STR