epa09658609 Oleksiy Reznikov, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, looks around as je attends the presentation of the new Antonov An-178-100R aircraft at the Antonov State Enterprise in Kiev, Ukraine, 28 December 2021. The new Ukrainian military transport aircraft Antonov An-178-100R is designed to transport up to 100 people, equipment, cargo, airborne troops personnel and special equipment as well as for the evacuation of wounded and injured people. The Antonov State Enterprise has received a state order for the construction of three An-178 aircraft in December 2020. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO