epa08886487 Epidemiologist Hilda Aleman administers a dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech laboratories' vaccine against covid-19 at the Ashford Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, 15 December 2020. Ten months after the start of the pandemic, Puerto Rico has become one of the first territories in the world to receive and implement the vaccination process against COVID-19, starting with hospital personnel. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca